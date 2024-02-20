Nifty 50 at a record high, up 13% in 3 months; is it time to book profit? Here's what top experts say
Benchmark Nifty 50 hit a record high of 22,215.60 on Tuesday. It has gained nearly 13 per cent in 3 months. Market analysts are positive about long-term prospects but foresee short-term volatility ahead of General Elections.
The domestic market is witnessing strong bullish momentum. Benchmark Nifty 50 hit a fresh record high of 22,215.60 in intraday trade on Tuesday led by gains in banking and financial heavyweights.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started