Nifty 50 August series: PNB to SBI Cards—4 stocks where investors can park their money; Do you own?

  • Nifty 50 August Series: MGL, PNB, SRF, and SBI Cards are the top picks for the August series, according to Religare Broking. Here's why the brokerage sees the stocks outperforming this month.

Nikita Prasad
Published26 Jul 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Trade Now
Nifty 50 August Series: MGL, SBI Cards, PNB, and SRF are among four stock picks by Religare Broking for the next month
Nifty 50 August Series: MGL, SBI Cards, PNB, and SRF are among four stock picks by Religare Broking for the next month

In its derivatives monthly rollover report, domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking revealed that Nifty 50 closed above 24,400 after volume weighted average price (VWAP)- based buying activity was witnessed throughout the session. Religare highlighted that at 97 per cent, realty sector witnessed the highest rollover in the July series. Whereas at 86 per cent, the media sector witnessed the lowest rollover.

Nifty, Bank Nifty derivates summary

Nifty futures has rolled at around 70 per cent compared to 72 per cent which is slightly higher with respect to the previous series. The Open Interest (OI) for the new contract is lower by around 14 lakhs with respect to the last month contract implying less long positions.

Bank Nifty futures have seen the rollovers of 62 per cent however its expiry is still a week away. Bank Nifty futures have seen an addition of open interest of around five lakh with respect to the last month. This might be because of the higher short positions in Bank Nifty during the July expiry, according to Religare Broking.

 

Which stocks to invest in August series as per Religare Broking?


Mahanagar Gas Ltd or MGL (CMP : 1,770):

The stock gained over 16 per cent in price with OI addition of 67 per cent. Rollovers were at par with respect to the previous series at 87 per cent. ‘’On technical front, the stock is also holding above its key MAs with some rise in volumes. Going Forward, we believe it may continue to do well and may heed towards 1,820-1,840 in near term,'' said Religare Broking.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
10,733

1 of 7Read Full Story
$42 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
117

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹4,814 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
2,165

5 of 7Read Full Story
317,641

6 of 7Read Full Story
$725.67 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 07:51 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty 50 August series: PNB to SBI Cards—4 stocks where investors can park their money; Do you own?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

162.60
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
5.15 (3.27%)

Ashok Leyland

246.35
03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
13.9 (5.98%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.55
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.17%)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

442.55
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
-4.6 (-1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Shriram Finance

2,925.30
03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
245 (9.14%)

Network 18 Media & Investments

91.27
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
6.92 (8.2%)

Solar Industries India

10,972.85
03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
756.25 (7.4%)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,680.05
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
114.35 (7.3%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,410.00-885.00
    Chennai
    69,660.00-874.00
    Delhi
    69,387.00-1,285.00
    Kolkata
    69,796.00-876.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue