Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Nifty 50 August series: PNB to SBI Cards—4 stocks where investors can park their money; Do you own?

Nifty 50 August series: PNB to SBI Cards—4 stocks where investors can park their money; Do you own?

Nikita Prasad

  • Nifty 50 August Series: MGL, PNB, SRF, and SBI Cards are the top picks for the August series, according to Religare Broking. Here's why the brokerage sees the stocks outperforming this month.

Nifty 50 August Series: MGL, SBI Cards, PNB, and SRF are among four stock picks by Religare Broking for the next month

In its derivatives monthly rollover report, domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking revealed that Nifty 50 closed above 24,400 after volume weighted average price (VWAP)- based buying activity was witnessed throughout the session. Religare highlighted that at 97 per cent, realty sector witnessed the highest rollover in the July series. Whereas at 86 per cent, the media sector witnessed the lowest rollover.

Nifty, Bank Nifty derivates summary

Nifty futures has rolled at around 70 per cent compared to 72 per cent which is slightly higher with respect to the previous series. The Open Interest (OI) for the new contract is lower by around 14 lakhs with respect to the last month contract implying less long positions.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Bank Nifty futures have seen the rollovers of 62 per cent however its expiry is still a week away. Bank Nifty futures have seen an addition of open interest of around five lakh with respect to the last month. This might be because of the higher short positions in Bank Nifty during the July expiry, according to Religare Broking.

Which stocks to invest in August series as per Religare Broking?

Mahanagar Gas Ltd or MGL (CMP : 1,770):

The stock gained over 16 per cent in price with OI addition of 67 per cent. Rollovers were at par with respect to the previous series at 87 per cent. ‘’On technical front, the stock is also holding above its key MAs with some rise in volumes. Going Forward, we believe it may continue to do well and may heed towards 1,820-1,840 in near term,'' said Religare Broking.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.