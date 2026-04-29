Nifty 50 begins May series with cautious undertone; FII long ratio slips

The benchmark Nifty 50 has entered the May F&O series on a strong footing, after closing the April series with gains of 7.5% and recovering a substantial portion of the 12% decline witnessed during the March cycle.

However, derivatives data suggests that the rally was largely driven by short covering rather than fresh bullish positioning, even as rollover trends point to a more measured market stance.

Nifty’s April rollover came in at 71.4%, lower than the previous expiry’s 77.8% and slightly below its three- and six-month averages of 72.3%. This indicates a relatively subdued appetite among traders to carry forward aggressive bets into the new series.

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Open interest (OI) in Nifty futures at the start of the May cycle stood at 156.8 lakh shares, down sharply from 232.2 lakh shares in the previous series. The reduction of 75.4 lakh shares alongside a 7.5% price rise underscores a healthy short-covering rally heading into the new series, data from Axis Securities showed.

A similar trend was visible in the banking index. Bank Nifty’s rollover stood at 78.6%, lower than the previous 86.0% but still above its historical averages, reflecting continued institutional interest in the sector.

Bank Nifty futures began the new series with OI of 20.9 lakh shares, compared to 31.0 lakh shares earlier, marking a decline of 10.1 lakh shares. Coupled with a sharp 10.2% rise in prices, this points to aggressive unwinding of short positions.

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In contrast, the broader market exhibited strong conviction, with rollover levels rising to 94.7% from 92.9% in the previous expiry. This also exceeded both three-month and six-month averages, signaling robust participation and liquidity migration across mid- and small-cap segments.

Meanwhile, rollover costs eased for both indices, suggesting reduced urgency among traders to build long positions. Nifty’s rollover cost moderated to 0.31% from 0.48%, while Bank Nifty’s declined to 0.57% from 0.76%.

Nifty 50 Range From a technical perspective, the May series is expected to see Nifty 50 trade in the 23,000 – 24,500 range. The 24,000 mark is likely to act as a crucial pivot due to high activity on both call and put sides. Strong call resistance is seen in the 24,500 – 25,000 zone, while put support is placed between 23,000 and 23,500.

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FII Setup Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to maintain a cautious stance. The FII futures index long ratio for the current expiry declined to 0.13 from 0.15 in the previous series. Notably, FIIs covered 1,20,410 index short positions while trimming 27,042 long positions, indicating a defensive approach focused on reducing downside risks rather than building fresh bullish exposure.

On the stock front, names such as KPIT Technologies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Lupin, NHPC, and ONGC witnessed higher rollovers compared to the same day in the previous expiry, suggesting sustained trader interest. On the other hand, Vedanta, Tata Consumer Products, Adani Energy Solutions, SBI Life Insurance, and NTPC saw lower rollovers, pointing to relatively weaker positioning.

Overall, while the market has entered the May series with positive momentum, derivatives indicators suggest that traders remain cautious, with the recent upmove largely attributed to short covering rather than strong conviction buying. The 24,000 level will be key in determining the next directional move.

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