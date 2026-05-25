Nifty 50 breaks above 24,000? Here are the next key levels to watch

The Indian stock market traded with strong gains on Monday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 surging over 1% each, tracking a rally in global markets. Improved investor sentiment, driven by optimism over potential US-Iran peace talks and a sharp decline in crude oil prices, supported the upmove.

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The BSE Sensex jumped 1,076.39 points, or 1.43%, to 76,491.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 surged 313.00 points, or 1.32%, to 24,032.30. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty index rallied 1,182.80 points, or 2.19%, to 55,238.15.

The benchmark Nifty 50 decisively moved above its broader range-bound structure, signalling an improvement in near-term sentiment. Although the index touched an intraday high of 24,036.80 so far, it will be crucial for it to sustain above the psychological mark of 24,000.

What are the next key levels for Nifty 50 after 24,000? According to market experts, the 24,000 level remains a critical hurdle for the Nifty 50 as it coincides with the 52-day exponential moving average (DEMA). Sustaining above this zone will be essential for the continuation of upward momentum.

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“Nifty 50 is currently struggling around the 24,000 mark, which coincides with the 50 DEMA as well as a bearish gap zone. As we approach the monthly expiry, and considering the significant options buildup around these strikes, such psychological levels tend to play a crucial role as support and resistance,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

However, he noted that the Nifty 50 index has surpassed the 23,850 – 23,900 zone, which had been acting as resistance over the last couple of weeks, indicating a likely range breakout.

“This suggests that the index could reclaim the 24,000 mark in the near term and potentially extend the move towards the 24,500 – 24,600 zone. On the flip side, the earlier resistance zone of 23,800 – 23,900 is expected to act as immediate support,” said Bhosale.

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According to Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, the 23,850 – 23,870 zone will act as crucial support for the Nifty 50, while resistance is placed in the 24,100 – 24,120 range.

“If the index decisively moves above 24,120, it could witness an extension of the rally towards 24,320. However, if Nifty 50 slips below 23,850, the next support zone is placed between 23,600 and 23,500,” Shah said.

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Meanwhile, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes the psychological 24,000 mark now serves as an important immediate resistance level.

“A decisive and sustained breakout above this zone could strengthen bullish momentum further and open room for an advance towards the broader 24,200–24,400 range,” he said.

He added that while the near-term structure remains cautiously positive, sustained trading above the 24,000 resistance zone will be crucial for stronger bullish confirmation and continuation of the recovery momentum.

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Nifty Options Data On the derivatives front, meaningful call writing was observed at the 24,000 and 24,100 strikes, indicating resistance around these levels. On the put side, the highest open interest was concentrated at the 23,900 strike, followed by 23,800, suggesting immediate support for the index.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.