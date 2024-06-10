Nifty 50 can add 1,200 points in June, says Nirmal Bang; lists 2 technical and 2 fundamental stock picks
Indian market underperformed in May, while Nifty may add 1200 points in June. Market recovered after initial decline post-election. Budget focus expected in latter June. Market may soften due to June quarter results and slower growth indicators.
Last month (in May), the Indian market underperformed most of the world markets mainly driven by a sell-off by FIIs before the large event. Most of the international markets have gained 3-4 percent in the last month versus India remaining flat, down 0.3 percent.
