Could the West Asia conflict drag Nifty 50 down to 22,000?

The Nifty 50 is facing its most significant period of volatility in over a year. As of 9 March, the index has entered correction territory, down more than 10% from its January peak of 26,373.
Whether the Nifty 50 recovers from here or drops further to 22,000 depends heavily on the duration of the current geopolitical crisis and the resulting oil shock.
Here is a breakdown of the current investing landscape.
1. The oil shock
The main driver of the market’s fall is the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
- Crude oil surge: Brent crude briefly spiked to almost $120 per barrel at the start of the week, a level not seen consistently since 2022. As the world's third-largest oil importer, India faces severe pressure on inflation, its current account deficit, and the value of the rupee.
- Supply disruption: Concerns over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical global oil transit route—have led to a risk-off sentiment.
- Currency pressure: The rupee has hit record lows, recently crossing 92.3 per US dollar, which further increases the cost of energy imports.
2. Market sentiment
- India VIX: The volatility index has surged more than 150% so far in 2026, reflecting heightened fear and uncertainty among investors.
- FII outflows: Foreign Institutional Investors have turned into aggressive sellers, offloading large sums in equity as they move toward safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar.
- DII support: Domestic Institutional Investors are currently the only major support, attempting to absorb the heavy selling pressure from FIIs.
Is 22,000 possible?
Yes, if the war drags on and crude oil remains at elevated levels. While India’s long-term fundamentals remain strong, the immediate macro headwinds (inflation and currency depreciation) are forcing caution upon investors.
Sectors to watch
- Vulnerable: Aviation, paints, logistics, and auto (due to high input costs)
- Defensive: IT, pharm, and FMCG stocks have had relatively small declines as investors seek stability.
Macro factors that may lead to a pullback
Several macroeconomic factors continue to support the Indian equity market despite short-term volatility from geopolitical tensions.
India’s economy is expected to grow around 6-7%, making it one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. Strong domestic investment flows provide stability, with mutual funds receiving large monthly inflows that help absorb foreign investor selling.
India is also in the middle of a corporate capital expenditure cycle, with companies investing heavily in infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy and logistics. This should support earnings growth.
The banking system is also in a good position, with large lenders reporting healthy balance sheets, low non-performing assets, and steady credit growth.
Together, these factors create a domestic foundation for the Nifty 50, helping limit deeper market declines unless global conditions deteriorate significantly.
Conclusion
If tensions escalate and oil stays high, the Nifty could see a further drop toward 23,000-23,500, with 22,000 possible in an extreme scenario. The outcomes at the moment are hard to predict. However, it definitely does not make sense to sell your stocks at these low levels.
Investors should always evaluate a company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com