Nifty 50 covered the entire October drop in last 10 sessions, up 3.59% in Nov so far
Nifty 50 surged by 3.59% in November, marking its most impressive monthly performance since April 2023. The rally was fueled by positive global and domestic cues, including the drop in the US inflation rate to 3.2% in October.
Following the significant downturn in October, where the Nifty 50 experienced its most substantial monthly decline of 2.84% in CY23, the index displayed remarkable resilience, staging a robust comeback in November. Impressively, within the last ten trading sessions, the index recovered all losses incurred in the previous month.
