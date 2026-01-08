Nifty 50 dips 200 points, Sensex crashes 600 points; why is Indian stock market down today?

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed strong selling pressure during mid-session on Thursday. Among the key benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 index slipped below the 26,000 level and touched an intraday low of 25,884, logging a loss of over 200 points. The BSE Sensex has continued to fall since morning, touching an intraday low of 84,230 and recording a decline of over 600 points in a single day. The Bank Nifty index also shed over 0.50% and touched an intraday low of 59,564.

Why is the market down today? On why the Indian stock market is down today, experts attribute the following five major reasons: FIIs selling, the Russia Sanctions Act, a decline in commodity prices, geopolitical tension, and uncertainty regarding Trump's tariffs.

1] Russia Sanctions Act Highlighting the Russia Sanctions Act, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, “The market is down today due to the renewed fear of Trump's tariffs. The US President, Donald Trump, has approved the Russia Sanctions Act, which allows for massive duties on countries that import crude oil from Russia. The act threatens to impose tariffs of at least 500% countries that import Russian oil. As India imports Russian crude oil, the market is trying to discount that fear in the current sell-off.”

2] FIIs' selling “Despite various steps taken by the Indian government, FIIs have remained net sellers in the Indian stock market since July 2025. The market was expecting a trend reversal in the FIIs' trading pattern, but it was in vain. So, in the wake of no FIIs' support, DIIs were bound to buckle down, and this happened during the market hours on Thursday,” said Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360.

3] Fall in commodity prices “Today commodity prices have also fallen, which triggered selling in commodity stocks. Metal stocks are already under severe heat due to the retracement in the precious and base metal prices,” Amit Goel said.

4] Renewed fear of trade war “The Russian Sanctions Act has renewed the fear of a fresh trade war, as the act has a provision to impose at least 500% tariffs on the countries that import crude oil from China. Donald Trump also threatened countries that posed roadblocks to the Russia-Iran deal. So, this Russia Sanctions Act has renewed the fear of a fresh trade war across the world as Trump has threatened some NATO countries also,” said Sugandha Sachdeva.

5] Geopolitical tension “After the US-Venezuela conflict, chances of geopolitical tension are expected to escalate as this US military operation can be used as a green signal by China to acquire Taiwan. Similarly, there are several other countries in the world that have an example to sort out their personal problem without keeping the United Nations Organisation (UNO) in confidence,” said Amit Goel of Pace 360.

Amit Goel of Pace 360 also added that there is complete uncertainty over Trump tariffs, as the US Supreme Court is going to hear the case over the legality of Trump's tariffs. If the US Supreme Court finds Trump's tariffs illegal, then there will be complete chaos. Whether the US government will give the additional tariffs back to their trade partners or Donald Trump will go to Congress and pass the bill on the US tariffs remains to be seen.