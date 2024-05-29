Is Nifty 50 poised to drop to 22,000 before Lok Sabha election result? Here's what 11 experts say
Experts predict Nifty 50 may test support at 22,650 and 22,400 levels before Lok Sabha election results, with cautious bullish trends.
Nifty 50, the benchmark of the Indian stock market, fell almost 1 per cent on Wednesday, May 29, to end at 22,704.70, marking its fourth consecutive day of losses.
