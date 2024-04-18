Nifty 50 drops 200 points in two minutes, recovers 160 points in next 7 minutes

Indian stock market saw huge volatility in Thursday’s trading session as the Nifty 50 index witnessed a sharp dip of around 200 points in two minutes and then recovered by 160 points in the next seven minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On April 18, at 1:25 pm, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading at 22,285 level and saw a sudden fall of around 200 points to hit the day’s low point of 22,080 at 1:27 pm. However, the index saw a steep recovery in the next seven minutes as it hit the 22,243 level at 1:34 pm.

The BSE Sensex also fell from an intraday high of 73,473.05 to a low of 72,679.88 within minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, the Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, snapped a three-day losing streak and opened with decent gains. During the day, the Sensex rallied over 500 points, while the Nifty 50 gained over 170 points.

The indices held gains for most of the session, but are now trading in the red. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 2:35 pm, the Sensex was down 143.79 points, or 0.20%, at 72,799.89, while the Nifty 50 tarded 37.55 points, or 0.17%, lower at 22,110.35.

The benchmark Sensex has fallen more than 800 points from its day's high, while the Nifty 50 has declined over 270 points from the day's high.

Among sectoral indices, losses were seen in Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Financial Services, while on the other hand, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media were trading in the green. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

