Nifty 50 ETFs' assets base crosses 1 lakh crore-mark in India

The first ETF was launched in India in December 2001 and was linked to Nifty 50. However, the actual growth in the ETF AUM has happened only in the past five years, wherein the asset base of ETFs has surged from ₹7,032 crore as on August 2015 to ₹2.07 lakh crore as on August 2020, indicating an annualised growth rate of 97 per cent.