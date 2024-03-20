Nifty 50 expected to deliver 16% earnings growth in 2024-25, small cap likely to outperform: Report
Looking ahead, the report said that Nifty50 is expected to deliver 16% earnings growth in 2024-25 and Nifty large cap 100 is expected to register similar earnings growth.
Despite a recent decline, where small caps have shown no returns in the last 90 days and mid caps have experienced corrections recently, their performance over the past 12 months still surpasses that of large caps, with returns exceeding 50%, says market expert.
