Nifty 50 expected to rise 14% to reach 25,810 level by December, says Prabhudas; picks 7 large cap stocks to buy
Nifty 50 expected to reach 25,810 by December 2024, driven by NDA government rule and favourable monsoons. Prabhudas Lilladher recommends exploring themes like capital goods, infrastructure, and healthcare. Top picks include Siemens, RIL, and HDFC Bank.
Nifty 50 will have scaled up to the 25,810 mark by December 2024, highlighted domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher in its most recent India Strategy Report, Democratic Hat-trick to Re-Rate Markets. The ongoing rule of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the La Nina-led regular monsoons, which are predicted to bring policy stability and accelerate demand-driven economic development, are credited with the Nifty 50's upward movement, explained the brokerage.
