Nifty 50 extends slide for 3rd straight day, dips below 21,300 level for first time in CY24

 A Ksheerasagar

The Nifty 50 witnessed a morning trade dip of 286 points, pushing the index to trade below the 21,300 level for the first time in CY24. The S&P BSE Sensex plummeted by another 834 points in today's early morning trade, falling below 71,000 level, reaching to 70,665 points.

SGX Nifty futures tracked a selloff in other Asian markets (REUTERS)

Following a notable correction in the preceding session, Indian stocks are experiencing continued losses today (Thursday), primarily influenced by a significant decline in banking shares once again. The Nifty 50 witnessed a morning trade dip of 286 points, pushing the index to trade below the 21,300 level for the first time in CY24.

The S&P BSE Sensex plummeted by another 834 points in today's early morning trade, falling below 71,000 level, reaching to 70,665 points. Both benchmark indices recorded their worst intraday performance in 16 months during Wednesday's session, with the Nifty 50 slumping by 460 points and the Sensex tumbling by 1628 points.

The downward pressure on banking stocks continues, with major heavyweights witnessing a notable cut in their share prices. HDFC Bank shares dropped by another 2.20% to 1,505 apiece, while those of ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank experienced declines between 0.2-0.5% in today's early trades. 

(Please note that this is a developing story, and updates will be provided shortly.)

Published: 18 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST
