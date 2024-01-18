Nifty 50 extends slide for 3rd straight day, dips below 21,300 level for first time in CY24
The Nifty 50 witnessed a morning trade dip of 286 points, pushing the index to trade below the 21,300 level for the first time in CY24. The S&P BSE Sensex plummeted by another 834 points in today's early morning trade, falling below 71,000 level, reaching to 70,665 points.
Following a notable correction in the preceding session, Indian stocks are experiencing continued losses today (Thursday), primarily influenced by a significant decline in banking shares once again. The Nifty 50 witnessed a morning trade dip of 286 points, pushing the index to trade below the 21,300 level for the first time in CY24.
