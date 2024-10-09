The Indian stock market snapped its six-day losing streak as investors bought at lower levels, focusing on dips after better-than-expected results for the ruling party in the state assembly elections supported the sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 584.81 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 81,634.81. During the day, it surged 713.28 points or 0.88 per cent to hit an intraday high of 81,763.28. The NSE Nifty rose 217.40 points or 0.88 per cent to 25,013.15. It jumped 248.25 points or one per cent to hit a high of 25,044.

In the broader market, the domestically focused BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.86 per cent, and the smallcap index soared 2.44 per cent. The market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE increased by approximately ₹8 lakh crore. The volatility index, INDIA VIX, cooled off by 3.26 per cent, settling at 14.59, indicating a drop in market volatility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till Monday, Sensex and Nifty logged their sixth straight session losses, with analysts attributing the fall to a consolidation after the recent bull run. The latest decline in the indices is also attributable to escalated tensions in the Middle East after Iran's latest attack on Israel. Over the past week, Sensex and Nifty dipped 4-5 per cent each over foreign fund outflow.

The latest assembly election results showed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a surprise victory in the Haryana elections and is set for a third-straight term in the state, while the opposition coalition looked set to form government in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The state election results have eased fears that the ruling government in the centre may get weakened by a likely defeat in the two states, aiding the rally" said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICaps Securities. Besides, investors will also eye the upcoming July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) of India Inc.

RBI MPC verdict in focus For fresh cues, investors will closely monitor the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today, where the central bank is widely expected to hold rates, while some expect a change in stance to neutral. The RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent in nine straight meetings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, the reconstituted rate-setting panel began deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy. In the current context, experts feel that the RBI may not follow the US Federal Reserve, which lowered the benchmark rates by 50 basis points (bps), and the central banks of some developed nations, which have since reduced their interest rates.

"The banking and financial sector will be in focus tomorrow at the RBI MPC meeting; we may expect a shift in stance and indication of rate cuts in the near future; any rate cut announcement will be a surprise, and the market should react positively. Earnings of IT giants will lay down guidance for IT sector performance," said Gaurav Garg, Lemonn Markets Desk.

Haryana poll verdict lifts Sensex, Nifty: What should be your trading strategy? According to Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, “The BJP's victory in Haryana is a positive development for the markets, particularly given that exit polls had suggested an opposite outcome, contributing to market pressure yesterday. While various factors drive the recent market correction, there is still some nervousness surrounding upcoming state elections. "

“However, the outcome in Haryana, a focal point for the farmer agitation, is expected to provide the market with some relief and confidence, especially as it looks ahead to the Maharashtra elections. The market has made a temporary bottom around 24,750, and we can expect a move towards 25,500. So traders can play for a pullback rally. However, the trend will reverse only after a decisive move above the 25,500 level," added Meena.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, agreed. “After sessions of corrections, India is getting some support at the level of 25,800 for Nifty 50. Contrary to the exit polls, good state election results for the ruling party have brought some optimism in the domestic market." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“RBI policy outcome, though no cut is expected, a plausible change in stance to neutral is anticipated. And investors are likely to focus on the upcoming Q2 results where earnings will likely improve marginally on a QoQ basis," added Nair.

Technical View D-Street experts said Nifty has witnessed a correction of nearly six per cent from its all-time high. However, this can be viewed as a healthy pullback, as the broader market structure remains firm. The market had been in an overbought zone for an extended period, and the decline was necessary to encourage fresh buying interest at lower levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Despite the recent correction, Nifty 50 continues to trade above its 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which aligns near the 24,400 mark—also coinciding with the 78.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous uptrend," said Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP, Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is starting to exhibit signs of divergence, indicating a potential pause in the ongoing downtrend.

"We expect Nifty to trade within a broader horizontal range between 24,400 and 25,650 soon. A decisive breakout above the upper range could propel prices towards 26,280, potentially reaching 26,500. Though not significant game-changers, the results of the recent state elections in Haryana and J&K may still keep the markets on alert," added Upadhyay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities, said that the Nifty formed a bullish harami pattern on the daily timeframe, indicating rising optimism. The index has moved above a critical moving average on the hourly timeframe.

“The RSI has made a bullish crossover in the shorter timeframe, further supporting the positive outlook. In the near term, the index may move towards the 25,350–25,400 range. On the downside, support is placed at 24,850, and a break below this level could lead to weakness," added De.

Ajit Mishra – SVP of Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, “While the recovery in key heavyweights could drive Nifty further upward, sustaining this momentum may be challenging. Nifty faces an immediate resistance zone around 25,150-25,300, with a significant hurdle still at 25,500." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Traders should consider using this recovery to lighten positions and remain selective for long trades. We favour IT and pharma stocks for their resilience and recommend careful stock selection in other sectors," added Mishra.