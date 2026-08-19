Nifty 50 falls for 7th straight session, longest losing streak since Sept 2025; what keeps stock market under pressure?

Domestic equity barometer Nifty 50 ended in the negative territory for the seventh consecutive session on Wednesday, 19 August, its longest losing streak since September 2025, pressured by the West Asian conflict and elevated oil prices.

The Nifty closed at 24,078.30, down 77 points, or 0.32%, while the 30-share pack Sensex ended with a loss of 326 points, or 0.42%, at 76,909.68.

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The mid- and small-cap segments also mirrored the benchmark's trend; the Nifty Midcap 150 lost 0.25%, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 declined 0.63%.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)