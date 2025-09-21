Nifty 50 gives zero returns in one year. Is the Indian stock market still overvalued?

The Nifty 50 has delivered negligible returns over the past year, raising concerns about stretched valuations in the Indian equity market. Currently, the index trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 22–23 times, notably above its long-term average, while the price-to-book ratio hovers near 3.4 times and the dividend yield remains modest at approximately 1.3%.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.