Stock market today: Nifty 50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, hit the coveted 23,000 mark for the first time in early trade on Friday, May 24. Nifty 50 opened at 22,930.75 against its previous close of 22,967.65 and soon rose by 0.2 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of 23,004.05.

However, the index quickly erased all gains and slipped into negative territory. The 30-share pack Sensex also hit its fresh all-time high of 75582.28 in the morning session but failed to hold altitude on profit booking.

Around 9:55 the Nifty 50 was 0.12 per cent down at 22,940.80 with 32 components in the red, while the Sensex was 0.07 per cent down at 75,365, with 16 stocks in the red.

Even though experts remain positive about the Indian stock market's medium-to-long-term growth prospects, they believe it will remain volatile in the short term, given its high valuation and election-related caution.

In the previous session, the Nifty 50 closed 370 points, or 1.64 per cent, higher at 22,967.65 with as many as 44 stocks in the green. The Sensex closed 1,197 points, or 1.61 per cent, higher at 75,418.04 with 27 stocks in the green.

Experts observed that the rally in the Indian market in the previous session was mainly driven by the buying by FII (foreign institutional investors).

"The rally in the Sensex yesterday was triggered mainly by the sudden shift in FII trade from sustained sellers to big buyers resulting in buying of ₹4671 crores. The massive short-covering caused by this sudden change in FII trade contributed to the sharp rally," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Vijayakumar pointed out that the change in FII stance has been caused by the underperformance of the Hang Seng index, which has been down 4.1 per cent during the last five days.

"The outperformance of the Hang Seng had led to the 'sell India, buy China' trade during the last month. It appears that this trade is over and that’s why FIIs have again turned buyers in India," said Vijayakumar.

Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s record ₹2.11 lakh crore dividend to the Centre for FY24 boosted market sentiment. The robust RBI dividend is positive for the economy as it will help the government meet its fiscal deficit target for FY25.

Nifty 50 is now up about 25 per cent from its 52-week low level of 18,333.15 which it hit on May 26 last year.

(This is a developing story. Check for updates)

