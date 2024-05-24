Nifty 50 tops 23,000 mark for the first time, reverses gains quickly to trade in the red
Nifty 50 hit the milestone of 23,000 for the first time in early trade on Friday, May 24. The index is now up about 25 per cent from its 52-week low of 18,333.15, which it hit on May 26 last year.
Stock market today: Nifty 50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, hit the coveted 23,000 mark for the first time in early trade on Friday, May 24. Nifty 50 opened at 22,930.75 against its previous close of 22,967.65 and soon rose by 0.2 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of 23,004.05.
