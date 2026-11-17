The Nifty 50 extended its winning run on Tuesday, November 17, climbing to a nine-month high and briefly crossing the 25,500 mark, as sustained buying in banking, realty, and auto stocks, coupled with easing crude oil prices and renewed foreign investor inflows, lifted market sentiment.

However, the benchmark pared some of its intraday gains amid profit booking at higher levels, leaving investors to assess whether the latest rally has enough steam to sustain its upward momentum.

The Nifty 50 closed 96.30 points, or 0.38%, higher at 25,387.40, after touching an intraday high of 25,501.35. The Sensex advanced 427.40 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 82,532.19.

The rally was led by PSU banking and realty stocks, with both sectoral indices gaining nearly 2%. Banking, auto, financial services, and pharma stocks also supported the advance. However, the IT index declined nearly 0.9%, while energy and FMCG stocks witnessed some selling pressure.

The broader market remained mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.25%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.22%.

Easing Brent crude prices and a stronger rupee provided additional support to domestic equities. Continued foreign investor buying has also improved sentiment, although elevated inflation and global market uncertainties remain key risks.

Nifty faces resistance at 25,500; 25,800 next target if breakout sustains Analysts believe the index's near-term trajectory remains positive, although the 25,500 level will be crucial for determining the next leg of the rally. They expect the market to remain sensitive to profit booking following its sharp recovery over the past few sessions.

Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research at Bajaj Broking, said, "Going ahead, a move above Tuesday’s high of 25,501 will open up a move towards 25,800 levels in the coming sessions, while failure to do so will lead to extended consolidation in the range of 25,500-25,000 in the coming sessions."

He added, "We expect the index to extend its last four sessions' consolidation and trade in a broad consolidation range of 24,700–25,500 amid stock-specific action. Following a sharp 13% rally of over 3,000 points in just 12 sessions, some consolidation is warranted."

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said, “Strength in banking heavyweights propelled the banking index to a fresh record high and helped the Nifty test the 25,500 mark during the session. We now see potential for the Nifty to move towards 25,700, with the immediate support base shifting higher to the 25,000–25,200 zone."

“We recommend maintaining a positive yet selective approach, using intermittent dips to accumulate quality stocks, with a preference for banking, realty, capital markets, and infrastructure,” he further added.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, said, “Technically, on the daily and intraday charts, the market is holding a higher-high and higher-low formation, which supports the continuation of the uptrend in the near future. ”

For trend-following traders, 25300 would now act as a key support zone. As long as the market is trading above the same, the bullish formation is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25500 would act as an immediate resistance zone for the bulls. Above the same, the rally could continue till 25600-25650, he said.

Global cues in focus Beyond domestic technical factors, investors will also track crude oil movements, foreign institutional investor flows, and developments in global markets. The upcoming Nvidia earnings and US Federal Reserve meeting minutes could influence global risk appetite, particularly across technology stocks.

In her latest remarks, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack reiterated her preference for gradual and steady rate increases but noted that larger hikes could be necessary if inflationary pressures intensify. Markets are now pricing in more than a 95% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike next month, while the remaining odds point to a possible 50-basis-point increase.