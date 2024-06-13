Nifty 50 hits a fresh record high: Can it touch 24,000 before the Union Budget 2024?
The Indian stock market's outlook is positive, with expectations of reforms and an above-normal monsoon. The Nifty 50 hits record highs but struggles to hold gains. The market awaits the Budget for further triggers.
The medium-term outlook for the Indian stock market is bright, supported by solid macro indicators, hopes of reforms, policy continuity, and expectations of an above-normal monsoon season. However, the lack of a fresh trigger for the near term has kept the market benchmarks in a range over the last few sessions.
