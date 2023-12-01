Nifty 50 hits all-time high led by banks, metals, auto stocks; small, midcaps support rally
Stocks leading gains in Nifty 50 included Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Asian Paints, ONGC and PowerGrid Corporation of India. In the past one month, the Nifty 50 index has jumped over 6.5%, while it is up more than 11.7% year-to-date (YTD).
The Indian benchmark equity index Nifty 50 hit a fresh record high on Friday led by broad based buying amid mixed global cues. The Nifty 50 rallied over 125 points to touch a new high of 20,258.45 in the early trade today, surpassing its earlier record high of 20,222.45 hit on September 15 this year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started