Domestic equity benchmark Nifty 50 rose almost one per cent to hit its all-time high level in morning trade on Friday, January 12.

Nifty 50 opened at 21,773.55 against the previous close of 21,647.20 and rose to its fresh record high of 21,848.20.

Sensex, on the other hand, opened at 72,148.07 against the previous close of 71,721.18 and rose over a per cent to its intraday high of 72,447.78. The Sensex hit its all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1 this year.

Shares of IT majors, including Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS and HCL Tech traded as the top gainers in the Sensex index.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices hit their fresh record highs of 37,941.29 and 44,626.41 respectively during the session.

Here are four key factors that appear to have led the Nifty 50 to its fresh all-time high:

1. Robust gains in IT stocks Most IT stocks jumped to strong gains after the December quarter earnings of TCS and Infosys.

The Nifty IT index jumped over 5 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of 36,482.25 in morning trade. Shares of Infosys and TCS clocked robust gains after the December quarter earnings.

Infosys reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,106 crore, which declined over 7 per cent from ₹6,586 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue could just grow1.3 per cent to ₹38,821 crore versus ₹38,318 crore in the same period last year.

TCS reported consolidated revenue of ₹60,583 crore for the quarter ending in December, marking 4 per cent YoY growth. Sequentially, TCS saw a 1.5 per cent increase in revenue. In constant currency terms (CC), the revenue grew by 1.7 per cent YoY.

2. Expectations of a healthy Q3 earnings Experts pointed out that the market sentiment remains bullish on expectations of robust December quarter earnings. Initial expectations for subdued earnings in the IT sector were surpassed by TCS and Infosys, surpassing projections and raising optimism that other sectors may also unveil stronger results for the quarter.

3. Undertone remains positive Market sentiment has been positive on expectations of rate cuts by the US Fed and the RBI in the first half of 2024. Besides, India's robust growth outlook is a vital factor which is keeping the market sentiment upbeat.

Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research at ICICI Securities underscored that the market sentiment has been positive of late. Nifty 50 saw some consolidations in the last few sessions but that has come as an opportunity to buy quality stocks.

Pandey expects the Nifty 50 to move higher by another 500 points to reach near the level of 22,300 in January.

4. Technical factors Brokerage firm ICICI Direct observed that Nifty 50 is undergoing a slower pace of retracement as over the past ten sessions it merely retraced 38.2 per cent of the preceding five sessions' up move (20,977-21,801).

The shallow retracement followed by elongated rallies above the short-term average signifies inherent strength.

"We believe ongoing breather after past two months spectacular up move (16 per cent) would make the market healthy and pave the way for the next leg of up move as strong support is placed at 21300. Thus, extended breather should not be construed as negative instead focus should be on constructing quality stock portfolios at lower levels," said ICICI Direct.

"The formation of higher peak and trough backed by sectoral rotation makes us confident to retain support base at 21,300 as its is the confluence of 61.8 per cent retracement of recent up move (20,977-21,834), 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed at 21,297, and the past two week’s low of 21,329," the brokerage firm added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

