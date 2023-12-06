Nifty 50 hits record high for 4th straight day, just 41 points away from 21,000
Nifty 50 hit a fresh peak of 20,958.65 points in today's trade, extending its winning streak for the fourth consecutive trading session. In December so far, the index has gained 783.35 points, or 3.90%.
Extending its winning streak for the fourth straight session, the Nifty 50, representing India's top 50 companies, soared to yet another all-time high in today's trade, approaching the significant 21,000 mark with a mere 41.35 points remaining to reach this milestone.
