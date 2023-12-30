Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose around 20 per cent in 2023, their second-best year since 2017, and were among the top-performing stock indexes globally. The bull run was supported by sustained domestic mutual fund inflows, foreign capital inflows, better-than-expected economic growth, and robust corporate earnings. D-Street investors added a significant ₹81.90 lakh crore to their wealth in 2023 powered by a stellar rally in stocks.

On the last trading session of 2023, the Nifty 50 settled at 21,731.40 and Sensex closed at 72,240.26, snapping their five-day winning streak, on profit-booking in select heavyweights even as the mid and smallcap indices ended with healthy gains. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices hit their fresh record highs of 36,889.87 and 42,728.21 respectively during the session.

In the last one year, the top gainers of Nifty 50 logged a double-to-triple digit rise in their stock prices and rose in the range of 60-100 per cent year-to-date (YTD), while the top laggards saw a drop of 5-25 per cent in their share prices. According to Bloomberg data, here are the top 10 Nifty 50 stocks that moved the most in 2023:

Top 10 Nifty 50 that moved the most in 2023-Top gainers and losers



Here are the top five Nifty 50 gainers of 2023:



1.Tata Motors: At a current market price (CMP) of ₹779.40, the Tata Group-stock emerged as the top Nifty 50 performer in 2023, logging a sharp 10.2.74 per cent increase in its stock price.

2.Bajaj Auto: At a current CMP of ₹6,820, the stock has emerged as the second biggest Nifty 50 gainer of 2023, logging a sharp 96.29 per cent increase in its stock price.

3.NTPC Ltd: At a current CMP of ₹310.50, the stock has emerged as the third biggest Nifty 50 gainer of 2023, logging a sharp 96.03 per cent increase in its stock price.

4.Coal India: At a current CMP of ₹310.50, the stock has emerged as the fourth biggest Nifty 50 gainer of 2023, logging a double-digit rise of 84.95 per cent increase in its stock price.

5.Larsen & Toubro: At a current CMP of ₹3,520, the stock has emerged as the fifth biggest Nifty 50 gainer of 2023, logging a double-digit rise of 68.94 per cent increase in its stock price.

Here are the top five Nifty 50 laggards of 2023:

1.Adani Enterprises

2.UPL Ltd

3.Housing Development Finance Corp

4.Infosys Ltd

5.Kotak Mahindra Bank

