Nifty 50 in Review | From Tata Motors to Infosys, here are the top 10 Nifty 50 stocks that moved the most in 2023
In the last one year, the top gainers of Nifty 50 logged a double-to-triple digit rise in their stock prices and rose in the range of 60-100 per cent year-to-date.
Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose around 20 per cent in 2023, their second-best year since 2017, and were among the top-performing stock indexes globally. The bull run was supported by sustained domestic mutual fund inflows, foreign capital inflows, better-than-expected economic growth, and robust corporate earnings. D-Street investors added a significant ₹81.90 lakh crore to their wealth in 2023 powered by a stellar rally in stocks.
