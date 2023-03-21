Nifty 50 index may deliver worst return in seven years, says BofA Securities2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Nifty 50 index will remain flat this year, which would be its worst performance in seven years, believes BofA Securities
India's blue-chip Nifty 50 index will remain flat this year, which would be its worst performance in seven years, and underperform other emerging markets and debt, BofA Global Research said.
