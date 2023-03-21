Nifty 50 index may deliver worst return in seven years, says BofA Securities

After ushering in 2023, Nifty index has remained under sell off heat. In YTD time, Nifty 50 index has shed over 6.25 per cent whereas in last one month, it has tumbled from around17,825 to 17,055 levels, logging around 4.33 per cent dip in this time. In last six months, 50-stock index has fallen from around 17,720 to 17,055 levels, clocking near 3.75 per cent loss in this time. The index has given zero return in last one year as well as it has from around 17,120 to 17,055 levels in this time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}