Nifty 50 Junior outperforms Nifty 50 in February; 12 stocks surge up to 30%
Nifty 50 Junior outperformed Nifty 50 in both monthly and yearly comparisons, with strong returns from stocks like Zomato and Adani Green Energy. Nifty 50 Junior has delivered a return of 5.94% in the current month, while Nifty 50 has gained 1.45% in the same period.
Nifty 50, which represents the country’s top 50 blue-chip companies across various sectors, has experienced high volatility this month, owing to significant events including the interim budget, RBI policy meeting, the US Fed's inflation data, Q3 corporate earnings, and the surge in crude oil prices, all of which contributed to the index's wild fluctuations.
