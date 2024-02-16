Nifty 50 Junior outperforms Nifty 50 in February; 12 stocks surge up to 30%

Nifty 50, which represents the country’s top 50 blue-chip companies across various sectors, has experienced high volatility this month, owing to significant events including the interim budget, RBI policy meeting, the US Fed's inflation data, Q3 corporate earnings, and the surge in crude oil prices, all of which contributed to the index's wild fluctuations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast, Nifty 50 Junior (Nifty Next 50), representing the subsequent tier of liquid securities after Nifty 50, has significantly gained and outperformed the benchmark index with a wide margin.

In the current month, Nifty 50 Junior saw a 5.94% return, surpassing Nifty 50's 1.45% gain. Year-to-date, Nifty 50 Junior rose by 9.83%, whereas Nifty 50 recorded a 1.42% increase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking back, the Nifty 50 Junior yielded a 26.45% return in CY23, compared to the Nifty 50's 20% increase.

Commenting on this divergence, Kapil Shah, Technical Research Emkay Global, said," The prevailing market trends indicate that the oil & gas, power, CPSE, and hospital stocks have gained momentum, while the leading private banks have underperformed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Notably, the Nifty Next 50 index comprises a greater proportion of companies from performing sectors as compared to the Nifty 50 index, which is currently being weighed down by the financial sector, which occupies a substantial share of the pie chart," he added.

"This may explain the stronger performance of the Nifty Next 50 index in contrast to the Nifty 50 index. It is imperative to recognise that the underperformance of financial stocks may have a significant impact on the overall stock market performance," he further stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of top performers, Trent leads the Nifty 50 Junior index gainers with a 30% return. The stock began its upward trend after company released its Q3 numbers on February 7, gaining 32.6% in the following eight sessions.

Indian Oil Corporation stood as the second top gainer with a return of 27.25%. Other stocks such as Canara Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Bosch, Bank of Baroda, Adani Green Energy, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Zomato, Varun Beverages, and Punjab National Bank have also gained between 10% and 22% in February so far.

Among the Nifty 50, Coal India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, NTPC, and BPCL also produced multi-bagger returns, ranging from 100% to 124% in the last one-year time frame.

