Nifty 50 just 0.62% away from all-time high, up 5.33% in November so far; what's driving the rally?
Looking at the overall performance in November, the Nifty 50 has surged by 5.33% so far, representing the index's most impressive monthly performance since October 2022. With today's stellar rally, the Nifty 50 is just 0.62% away from reaching an all-time high of 20,222.
In a resounding display of bullish momentum, the Indian market witnessed another spectacular rally in today's session. The Nifty 50 surged past the significant 20,000 mark, marking a triumphant return after a two-month hiatus. Concurrently, the market capitalisation of companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) achieved a historic milestone, surpassing a record of $4 trillion for the first time in today's trade.
