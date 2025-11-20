Options traders expect Nifty to hit a new high by Tuesday
Traders have been selling a combination of Nifty call and put options, expiring on Tuesday, at the 26,100 strike for a combined ₹258 a share. With this trade, sellers will pocket the entire ₹258 if the Nifty stays within 25,842-26,358 by contract expiry.
With the bellwether Nifty 50 index less than 1% from its lifetime high of last September, options traders have initiated trades that anticipate a new high of 26,358 by Tuesday, 25 November. The index was trading at 26,143 around noon on Thursday, just 0.5% below its record high of 26,277.35, achieved on 27 September 2024.