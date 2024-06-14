Nifty 50 to hit 25,816 in 12 months; PL overweight on banks, auto, telecom: ITC, BEML among high conviction picks
The benchmark Nifty 50's 12-month base case target is now set at 25,816 compared to the 25,810-mark placed earlier, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.
Nifty 50 is likely to hit the 25,816-mark in the next 12 months against the current level of 23,465.60 amid India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals and resilient investor sentiments. Domestic brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has reached a 12-month target of 25,816 for Nifty 50, compared to 25,810 placed earlier.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started