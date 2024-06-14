Nifty 50 is likely to hit the 25,816-mark in the next 12 months against the current level of 23,465.60 amid India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals and resilient investor sentiments. Domestic brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has reached a 12-month target of 25,816 for Nifty 50, compared to 25,810 placed earlier.

The NSE benchmark has demonstrated consolidation with a 4.4 per cent up move over the past two months despite significant market volatility during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. ‘’Nifty 50 is trading at 15-year average PE with 14.9 per cent EPS CAGR over FY24-26. Our 12- month base case Nifty 50 target is 25,816 (25,810 earlier),'' said Prabhudas Lilladher in its report on June 14.

The brokerage believes a progressive budget, normal monsoons, and strong inflows will further re-rate markets. Among sectors, Prabhudas remains bullish on automobiles, banks, asset management companies, capital goods, defence, hospitals, pharma, cement, aviation, and discretionary consumption. The brokerage increased weights behind capital goods, telecom and cement sectors.

High Conviction Stock Picks

Prabhudas Lilladher has removed Navneet Education (over patchy growth), Safari (due to slowdown in demand) and Grindwell (over sharp rally in stock price) from the high-conviction stock picks. Instead, it has added BEML (over strong play on defence and railways) and ITC (due to steady outlook, budget unlikely to be nasty) in the pack.

ITC: The brokerage expect little change in excise duty in FY25 budget, which will result in steady growth in cigarette business. FMCG remains on track with steady margin expansion and double-digit sales growth.

‘’We expect ITC to complete de-merger of hotels business in coming 6-8 months (SOTP value ₹25/share) which will unlock value. We believe that the stock can provide 10-15 per cent upside and time around budget jitteriness can be a good entry point in the stock,'' said Prabhudas Lilladher.

BEML: Well-positioned for sustained long-term growth due to several key factors such as, significant capital expenditure in India's railway and defense sectors, promising opportunities in the modernization of defense vehicles, a robust pipeline of tenders for metro and Vande Bharat rolling stock and anticipated margin improvements driven by enhanced execution capabilities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

