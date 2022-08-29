Nifty 50 likely to hit a new all-time high of 19,500 by Dec-end

BofA analysts in their note said, "While we expect further downside risks to earnings from spillover effects of the weakening global macro and high base for Nifty profits for rest of the year, it is unlikely to be steep near-term, given sharp correction in crude/commodities. So we expect Nifty to trade within a range of 17,000-19,500, as positive/negative risks play out, with 18,500 points as our base-case target for December," as reported by PTI.

