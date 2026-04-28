Nifty 50 loses valuation cushion after recent rally; fuel price risk may trigger short-term correction: Emkay Global

The Indian stock market witnessed a steady recovery in the month of April, with the benchmark Nifty 50 rebounding nearly 9% from the lows of April 2. The upmove in the domestic equities came despite persistent geopolitical uncertainty, as the US-Iran war remains unresolved and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continues to be delayed.
While analysts broadly remain optimistic about a potential US-Iran peace deal in the coming weeks — viewing the current volatility as transitory — Emkay Global has flagged emerging risks to the market’s near-term trajectory.
The brokerage believes that stretched valuations, coupled with the possibility of a fuel price hike due to higher crude oil prices, could trigger a short-term correction.
The recent rally in the Nifty 50 appears to have factored in a US-Iran ceasefire scenario while overlooking the persistence of elevated energy prices. As a result, strategists at Emkay Global believe the valuation comfort has diminished.
The Nifty 50 index is currently trading at an FY27E price-to-earnings multiple of 19.5x, with the discount to its long-term average largely narrowing.
“We remain confident about the FY27/FY28 earnings recovery. However, we expect Q1FY27 to be soft – already off to a weak start, with ~7% of our coverage universe missing forecasts so far,” Emkay Global said in a report.
The brokerage cautions that the ongoing rally may lose momentum in the short term, with downside risks emerging if the Strait of Hormuz situation remains unresolved over the next 7–10 days and fuel price hikes materialize.
The divergence between domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has widened, with the gap in BSE 500 holdings increasing by 90 basis points to 154 basis points. This trend was driven by FPI outflows of $14.2 billion in Q4FY26.
Sectorally, FPIs have cut weights in Financials and Technology, and reallocated to Materials, Industrials, and Healthcare.
“After the US-Iran deal, India will tick two of the three boxes that determine FPI flows: earnings growth and currency outlook. However, valuations will remain a challenge, as India continues to trade at a premium,” Emkay Global report said.
The brokerage expects FPIs to pause their aggressive selling through the remainder of 2026, although a meaningful resurgence in inflows may be contingent on valuation moderation.
Emkay Global has added ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd to its model portfolio, citing the long-term structural growth in capital markets. The firm expects retail participation in equities to continue expanding over the coming years.
The portfolio remains aligned with a base case of normalising crude oil prices. The brokerage has chosen not to recalibrate its positioning in response to short-term developments such as potential fuel price hikes, maintaining a long-term perspective amid near-term volatility.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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