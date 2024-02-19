Nifty 50 may deliver returns ranging from 12-18% over the next year, says Manish Goel of Research & Ranking
Manish Goel of Research & Ranking anticipates Nifty EPS growth to maintain 12-13 per cent CAGR between FY24 and FY26. He suggests aligning investment strategy with the horizon and risk tolerance, partnering with skilled advisors, and focusing on solid companies for long-term gains.
Manish Goel, Founder & MD, Research & Ranking believes Nifty EPS (earnings per share) growth may maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12-13 per cent between FY24 and FY26. In an interview with Mint, Goel shared his views on mid and small-cap spaces and what could be the next major triggers for the market. Edited excerpts:
