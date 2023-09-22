Nifty 50 may hit 20,600 in next leg of rally, says Kavita Agrawal of exp-invest.in2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Nifty's momentum is bullish. The level is 20,000 is a major psychological resistance.
The underlying momentum of Nifty is quite bullish, said Kavita Agrawal, CMT CFA, CEO of exp-invest.in. In an interview with Mint, Agrawal said swing trading is a high-risk risk high-reward alternative to options trading which is high-risk low reward.
