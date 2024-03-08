Nifty 50 may reach 25,200 level by March 2025; premium valuation justified by cyclical, structural tailwinds, says UBS
Nifty 50 index has risen 3.5% year-to-date (YTD) and hit a new all-time high on March 7 on the back of strong macro, healthy corporate earnings, and steady domestic institutional investor (DII) buying.
The Indian stock market’s premium valuation is justified by cyclical and structural tailwinds and the benchmark Nifty 50 may reach the 25,200 level by March 2025, says UBS analyst in its India monthly outlook.
