Nifty 50 may test 22,700 level, Bank Nifty likely to see 48,000 in the short term, says SBI Securities
Nifty 50 is likely to test the level of 22,500, followed by 22,700 as per the measure rule of Ascending Triangle pattern, while Bank Nifty may hit the level of 48,000 in the short-term, said SBI Securities.
Indian Stock Market: The domestic benchmark equity index Nifty 50 has seen a decent upmove in the last three months having gained more than 12%. However, the index has been witnessing consolidation with high volatility since the last 23-trading sessions.
