Nifty 50 may touch 24,200 next year led by FPI inflows, says ICICI Direct; Federal Bank, Gail among top picks for 2024
The Nifty has a tendency to extend the move towards mean+3 sigma levels after crossing life highs. Heavyweight stocks from BFSI, Auto, Cement and Healthcare should lead Nifty towards 24,200 levels in CY-24, said the brokerage.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are trading near their record high levels. The benchmark Nifty 50 has delivered around 16% returns so far in the last 12 months, which is relatively at par with other markets.
