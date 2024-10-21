Markets
‘Investors book profits in weaker stocks, never fully exit equities’
Dipti Sharma 7 min read 21 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- A medium-risk investor can allocate 60% of investment capital to equities—10% in unlisted and 50% in public markets—25% to fixed income, 15% to alternatives, and hold 5-10% in cash, suggests Soumya Rajan, founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors.
Investors never fully exit equities because it’s all about strategic asset allocation, according to Soumya Rajan, founder and chief executive officer, Waterfield Advisors.
