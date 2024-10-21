‘Investors book profits in weaker stocks, never fully exit equities’

Edited excerpts:

What's the overall sentiment you're picking up from your investors?

Clients are clear that their focus is long-term. While there will be short-term bumps, they think in terms of 10, 15, or even 20 years when it comes to building wealth—not just the next one or two years. Our role is to help shift their mindset away from short-term returns and towards embracing volatility for greater long-term rewards.