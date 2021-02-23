Nifty 50 next rejig: List of stocks to be included, excluded from 31 March

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday announced that there will be replacements in 36 indices, including Nifty 50. The changes will be effective from 31 March. In Nifty 50, Tata Consumer Products will replace GAIL. Here are the other changes

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday announced that there will be replacements in 36 indices, including Nifty 50. The changes will be effective from 31 March. In Nifty 50, Tata Consumer Products will replace GAIL. Here are the other changes

The following companies are being excluded

Bank of Baroda {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

General Insurance Corporation of India

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power Finance Corporation Ltd.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following companies are being included

Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GAIL (India) Ltd.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.

MRF Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedanta Ltd.

Yes Bank Ltd.

NIFTY 500 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following companies are being excluded

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

CARE Ratings Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

D.B.Corp Ltd.

ESAB India Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.

Heritage Foods Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICRA Ltd.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd.

Jai Corp Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.

Karnataka Bank Ltd.

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navneet Education Ltd.

Omaxe Ltd.

Orient Cement Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Praj Industries Ltd.

PSP Projects Ltd.

PTC India Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South Indian Bank Ltd.

Swaraj Engines Ltd.

TV Today Network Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

VRL Logistics Ltd.

The following companies are being included

Angel Broking Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asahi India Glass Ltd.

Balaji Amines Ltd.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.

Indo Count Industries Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

K.P.R. Mill Ltd.

KPIT Technologies Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

Mazagoan Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.

Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responsive Industries Ltd.

Rossari Biotech Ltd.

Route Mobile Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharda Cropchem Ltd.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tanla Platforms Ltd.

Triveni Turbine Ltd.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Valiant Organics Ltd.

Vedanta Ltd.

The above replacements will also be applicable to NIFTY500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NIFTY 100

The following companies are being excluded:

Bank of Baroda {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

General Insurance Corporation of India

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd.

The following companies are being included: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MRF Ltd.

Vedanta Ltd.

Yes Bank Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}