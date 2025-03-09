Nifty 50, Nifty 500 turn flat over the past year; these are the top gainers and losers; do you own any?

Heavy foreign capital outflow, weak earnings, signs of economic slowdown, a strengthening US economy, and elevated bond yields have kept the Indian stock market under strong pressure since October last year.

The benchmark Nifty 50 has dropped over 14 per cent from its peak of 26,277.35, recorded on September 27 last year, while the broader Nifty 500 index has declined 17 per cent from its high of 24,573.40, scaled on the same date.

A sharp selloff over the past five and a half months has erased gains, leaving the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 indices flat over the past year.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the top gainers and losers among Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 stocks over the past year.

These Nifty 50 stocks have plunged over 20% in the last 1 year As many as six Nifty 50 stocks have plunged over 20 per cent in the last year, out of which three - IndusInd Bank (down 40 per cent), Tata Motors (down 38 per cent) and Adani Enterprises (down 30 per cent)- have lost 30 per cent or more.

Shares of Tata Consumer (down 23 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (down 22 per cent) and Asian Paints (down 21 per cent) have lost over 20 per cent.

These Nifty 50 stocks have jumped over 20% in the last 1 year Defying weak market trends, nine stocks have surged over 20 per cent in the last 1 year.

Advertisement

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (up 44 per cent), Bharti Airtel (up 36 per cent), Eicher Motors (up 35 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (up 31 per cent) have jumped over 30 per cent each.

Stocks such as Hindalco Industries (up 29 per cent), Shriram Finance (up 29 per cent), Bharat Electronics (up 29 per cent), Trent (up 27 per cent) and JSW Steel (up 22 per cent) have gained over 20 per cent the same period.

These Nifty 500 stocks have crashed over 50% in the last one year Shares of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (down 65 per cent), Adani Green Energy (down 57 per cent), Sterling and Wilson (down 56 per cent), Valor Estate (down 53 per cent), Network18 (down 51 per cent), Mangalore Refinery (down 51 per cent), Tanla Platforms (down 51 per cent) and Sonata Software (down 51 per cent) have crashed over 50 per cent in the last 1 year.

Advertisement

Also Read | Expert view: Indian stock market to stay flat to negative for a few months

These Nifty 500 stocks have soared over 50% in the last one year As many as 30 stocks in the Nifty 500 index have surged over 50 per cent in the last one year out of which three stocks - Bharti Hexacom (up 136 per cent), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 124 per cent) and Deepak Fertilisers (up 117 per cent)- have surged over 100 per cent.

Stocks such as Hitachi Energy (up 99 per cent), Dixon Technologies (up 95 per cent), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 94 per cent), DOMS Industries (up 87 per cent) and BSE (up 86 per cent) have jumped over 80 per cent in the same period.

Similaly, shares of Firstsource Solutions (up 79 per cent), Suven Pharma (up 76 per cent), Amber Enterprises (up 74 per cent), Aegis Logistics (up 73 per cent), Garden Reach Shipbuilders (up 71 per cent) and One97 Communications (71 per cent) have jumped over 70 per cent.

Advertisement

Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 65 per cent), Godfrey Phillips (up 62 per cent), Piramal Pharma (up 59 per cent), Blue Star (up 59 per cent), Fortis Healthcare (up 58 per cent), Muthoot Finance (up 58 per cent), Coromandel (up 58 per cent), Vedanta (up 58 per cent) and Kirloskar Brothers (up 56 per cent) have jumped over 55 per cent.

Divi's Laboratories (up 55 per cent), Jubilant Pharmova (up 55 per cent), Cochin Shipyard (up 54 per cent), Motilal Oswal (up 53 per cent), Chambal Fertilisers (up 53 per cent), PTC Industries (up 51 per cent) and Jyoti CNC Automation (up 51 per cent) are the stocks that have gained over 50 per cent.

Read all market-related news here

Advertisement

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar