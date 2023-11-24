Nifty 50 on cusp of fresh breakout. Vijay Kedia warns investors of 'Bhangaar Cap' stocks
Vijay Kedia believes that making money from trading is like milking a bull
Indian market has been under consolidation phase for the last few sessions as Dalal Street is eagerly waiting for fresh breakout at Nifty 50 index on closing basis. Market experts believe that there might be fresh bull trend taking place at Indian stock market once Nifty 50 index closes above its consolidation zone of 19,800 to 19,850.
An ardent supporter of long term investment, Vijay Kedia strongly believes that an investor can make money from stock market if it has a long term perspective. He believes that 'making money from trading is like milking a bull.' So, one should not rely on rumours and stock market tips as these are not the proper criteria for making one's stock portfolio.
"Soch kar, samajh kar, Invest kar, rumor pe, tip pe, na time waste kar. Paise banane ka, formula ,bas ek, Long term ki soch , aur REST kar," says Vijay Kedia.
So, investing in stocks is like investing in business and one should first understand the business and its sustainability in long term before making any investment decision.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started