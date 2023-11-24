comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Nifty 50 on cusp of fresh breakout. Vijay Kedia warns investors of 'Bhangaar Cap' stocks
Back Back

Nifty 50 on cusp of fresh breakout. Vijay Kedia warns investors of 'Bhangaar Cap' stocks

 Asit Manohar

Vijay Kedia believes that making money from trading is like milking a bull

Vijay Kedia has advised investors to remain vigilant about company's fundamentals, propoters track record and its reputation in business fraternity while adding a stock in one's portfolio. Photo: Courtesy Vijay Kedia twitterPremium
Vijay Kedia has advised investors to remain vigilant about company's fundamentals, propoters track record and its reputation in business fraternity while adding a stock in one's portfolio. Photo: Courtesy Vijay Kedia twitter

Indian market has been under consolidation phase for the last few sessions as Dalal Street is eagerly waiting for fresh breakout at Nifty 50 index on closing basis. Market experts believe that there might be fresh bull trend taking place at Indian stock market once Nifty 50 index closes above its consolidation zone of 19,800 to 19,850.

While Nifty 50 index is taking its time in giving fresh breakout decisively, ace investor Vijay Kedia has advised investors to remain away from 'Bhangaar Cap' stocks. The market magnate shared his views from his official 'X' channel account and said that Indian stocks can be classifide into large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks but there are 'Bhangaar Cap' stocks as well and they are in big numbers. So, one can make money if they park their money in other than such big number of 'Bhangaar Cap' stocks.

Also Read: HAL share price: PSU defence stock at all-time high. Do you own?

"There is large cap, mid cap, small cap. There is also "BHANGAAR CAP" . More than 4000 out of 5000 cos fit in that category. They show up only in the good times. Be careful," Vijay Kedia wrote in his X channel account.

Also Read: Multibagger drone stock hits all-time high. Rallies 150% in FY24

What Vijay Kedia means by Bhangaar Cap stocks?

On what Bhangaar Cap means for a smart investor and what are its features, Vijay Kedia explained, "Bhangaar Cap stocks are those stocks that have no fundamentals. When I say Bhangaar Cap stock, it means a listed company whose promoters have a bad reputation. Such stocks get liquidity in a bull market as it is easy for operators to drive the stock when market is in uptrend."

See Vijay Kedia's post below:

An ardent supporter of long term investment, Vijay Kedia strongly believes that an investor can make money from stock market if it has a long term perspective. He believes that 'making money from trading is like milking a bull.' So, one should not rely on rumours and stock market tips as these are not the proper criteria for making one's stock portfolio.

"Soch kar, samajh kar, Invest kar, rumor pe, tip pe, na time waste kar. Paise banane ka, formula ,bas ek, Long term ki soch , aur REST kar," says Vijay Kedia.

So, investing in stocks is like investing in business and one should first understand the business and its sustainability in long term before making any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Nov 2023, 03:16 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App