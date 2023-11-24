Indian market has been under consolidation phase for the last few sessions as Dalal Street is eagerly waiting for fresh breakout at Nifty 50 index on closing basis. Market experts believe that there might be fresh bull trend taking place at Indian stock market once Nifty 50 index closes above its consolidation zone of 19,800 to 19,850. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Nifty 50 index is taking its time in giving fresh breakout decisively, ace investor Vijay Kedia has advised investors to remain away from 'Bhangaar Cap' stocks. The market magnate shared his views from his official 'X' channel account and said that Indian stocks can be classifide into large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks but there are 'Bhangaar Cap' stocks as well and they are in big numbers. So, one can make money if they park their money in other than such big number of 'Bhangaar Cap' stocks.

"There is large cap, mid cap, small cap. There is also "BHANGAAR CAP" . More than 4000 out of 5000 cos fit in that category. They show up only in the good times. Be careful," Vijay Kedia wrote in his X channel account.

What Vijay Kedia means by Bhangaar Cap stocks? On what Bhangaar Cap means for a smart investor and what are its features, Vijay Kedia explained, "Bhangaar Cap stocks are those stocks that have no fundamentals. When I say Bhangaar Cap stock, it means a listed company whose promoters have a bad reputation. Such stocks get liquidity in a bull market as it is easy for operators to drive the stock when market is in uptrend." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

See Vijay Kedia's post below:

An ardent supporter of long term investment, Vijay Kedia strongly believes that an investor can make money from stock market if it has a long term perspective. He believes that 'making money from trading is like milking a bull.' So, one should not rely on rumours and stock market tips as these are not the proper criteria for making one's stock portfolio.

"Soch kar, samajh kar, Invest kar, rumor pe, tip pe, na time waste kar. Paise banane ka, formula ,bas ek, Long term ki soch , aur REST kar," says Vijay Kedia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, investing in stocks is like investing in business and one should first understand the business and its sustainability in long term before making any investment decision.

