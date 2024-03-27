Nifty 50, other indices rejig tomorrow: Shriram Finance, HDFC Bank, Jio Finance, Adani Power to see highest inflows
Nifty indices rejig is estimated to lead to inflows worth $652 million in stocks such as Shriram Finance, HDFC Bank, Jio Financial Services, NTPC, Adani Power, and some others.
The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) semi-annual rebalancing of Nifty Indices will come into effect on March 28, with adjustments occurring today, March 27.
