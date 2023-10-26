Nifty 50 plummets 3.98% in October so far, biggest monthly drop since June 2022
The Nifty 50 started its downward trend on October 17 at around 19,811 levels and dropped significantly to the current level of 18,857, losing 954 points or 4.81%, and from the all-time high of 20,222, the index is down 1,365 points or 7.23%.
It appears that bears have gained strong control over the market, as evident from the sharp decline in the Indian benchmark indices over the last three trading sessions. The Nifty 50 extended its losing streak for the sixth straight session on Thursday and breached the crucial 19,000 mark for the first time since June 28, 2023, and in October so far, the index has lost 3.98% of its value, which is the largest monthly fall since June 2022, when the Nifty 50 tumbled 4.85%.
