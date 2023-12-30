Nifty 50 posts its strongest December in 20 years; a look at best-performing stocks in 2023
Nifty 50 recorded a substantial gain of 7.94%, marking its best December performance in the last two decades. The previous best December performance was in 2003, when the index achieved a gain of 16.38%.
The Nifty 50, representing India's top 50 companies, wrapped up 2023 with a phenomenal performance, marking eighth consecutive year of positive returns. Indian stocks remained hot picks among institutional investors due to the country's macroeconomic stability and earnings momentum.
