Nifty 50 records biggest intraday jump in nearly 2 months: RIL contributes 37% to index's overall rally
Reliance Industries' robust performance contributed 142 points to Nifty 50's total gain of 385 points today, accounting for 37% of the overall rally.
The Indian market kicked off the Interim Budget week on a high note, primarily influenced by Reliance Industries. RIL shares experienced a 7% surge, reaching an all-time high of ₹2,896 per share. This marked the most significant intraday gain for Reliance Industries since September 2020. With this surge, the market capitalisation of the company surpassed ₹19 lakh crore, settling at ₹19.60 lakh crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started