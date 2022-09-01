Nifty 50 rejig: Adani Enterprises replaces Shree Cement; IRCTC enters Nifty Next 501 min read . 07:32 PM IST
This would be the second Adani stock to be included in the Nifty index, after Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
As part of its periodic review, the Nifty -50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will see Adani Enterprises enter the benchmark index, replacing Shree Cement. The changes will be effective from 30 September.
This would be the second Adani stock to be included in the Nifty index, after Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.
Adani Enterprises is a key addition to the index, according to equity research company Edelweiss.
Meanwhile, PSU stock IRCTC has been included in the Nifty Next 50 index in the rebalancing of NSE indices.
INCLUSION:
- Adani Total
- BEL
- HAL
- IRCTC
- Mphasis
- Samvardhana Motherson
- Shree Cement
EXCLUSION:
- Adani Ent
- Jubilant Food
- Lupin
- Mindtree
- PNB
- SAIL
- Zydus Life